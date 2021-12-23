GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $18.02 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 44.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 575,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,908,000 after acquiring an additional 178,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,888. The company has a market cap of $419.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.97 and a 200-day moving average of $225.98. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

