GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $20.54 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 20,201 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

QCOM traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $182.54. 56,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,100,728. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.66 and its 200-day moving average is $147.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

