GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $21.78 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,987 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up approximately 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Kroger worth $21,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $43.41. 25,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,921,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

