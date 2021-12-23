GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $26.83 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,213 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.9% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $136.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average is $123.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.09.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

