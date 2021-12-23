GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $110.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,587. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $112.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86.

