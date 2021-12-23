GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $67.28 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,447 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.99% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $67,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after acquiring an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 427,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $50.03. 394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.27. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

