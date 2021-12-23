GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $9.21 Million in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.09. 2,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

