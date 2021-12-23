GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 7,626 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.25.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

