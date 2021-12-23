GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in General Dynamics by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.40. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

