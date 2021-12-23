GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,387.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 179,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $61,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,248,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $763,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.49. 354,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,463,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,190,988 shares of company stock valued at $397,784,750 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

