GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.02. 36,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.