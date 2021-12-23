GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,697 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 2.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $33,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,201,726,000 after buying an additional 606,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after buying an additional 494,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after buying an additional 488,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

