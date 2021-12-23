GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 655,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 260,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 208,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.82. 28,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $61.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.