GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 10,263 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.10% of J. M. Smucker worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.53. 741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,967. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

