GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,292 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 144.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,661,000 after buying an additional 233,872 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $362.32. 2,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,624. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $369.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.