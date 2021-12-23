GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 16,582 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

TRV traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.41. 4,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,750. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.01. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

