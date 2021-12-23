GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 27,272 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,272 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.5% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

PM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,354. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

