GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 3,772 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.45% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $69,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.52. 8,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,744. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.45 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

