GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 4,574 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 8,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,115. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

