GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 48,861 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 48,861 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $102.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

