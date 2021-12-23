GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 50,687 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,687 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,822,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,517. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

