GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 5,572 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $175.15. 9,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.51 and its 200-day moving average is $187.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.