GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 7,228 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $15,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,031,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.06. 4,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,956. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $138.14 and a fifty-two week high of $238.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

