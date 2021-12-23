GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 9,708 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SNY traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.86. 7,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

