GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,627 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $65.19. 13,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,811. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

