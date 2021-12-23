GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.87 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

