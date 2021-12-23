GWM Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 148,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

PTBD stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

