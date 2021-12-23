GXChain (GXC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $49.71 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. GXChain has a market capitalization of $145.65 million and approximately $49.71 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,842,632 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

