Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.94) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.34) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of LON:HFD traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 344.40 ($4.55). The company had a trading volume of 350,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 317.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 350.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £685.76 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44. Halfords Group has a one year low of GBX 254.50 ($3.36) and a one year high of GBX 441.80 ($5.84).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

