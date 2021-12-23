Halving Coin (HALV) Price Hits $0.0416

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00056479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.75 or 0.07972679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,053.87 or 1.00064282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00072737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.