Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf Buys 4,900 Shares

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,050.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,769,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,629,964.99.

David Wolf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, David Wolf sold 22,100 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$46,381.27.

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Wolf sold 150,800 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$316,619.68.

Shares of CVE:HTL traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$2.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,265. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.31 and a 1-year high of C$2.20. The company has a market cap of C$294.44 million and a PE ratio of 85.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

