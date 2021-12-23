Handshake One Day Trading Volume Tops $458,301.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $130.83 million and approximately $458,301.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,609.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.71 or 0.08108632 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00323065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00898132 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00073937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.89 or 0.00412753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.00253597 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 450,478,133 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

