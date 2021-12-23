HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.84. 69,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,685. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $789.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.80. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

