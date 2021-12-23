Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,281 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -822.40 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.