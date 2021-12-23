Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

