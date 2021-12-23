Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 881 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after acquiring an additional 702,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $361.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $243.03 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

