Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 56,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 48.75% of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

