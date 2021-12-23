Harvey Investment Co. LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,938.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,912.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,780.57. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

