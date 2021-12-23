Hashgard Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.11 million and $82,253.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

GARD is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.