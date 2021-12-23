HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 11,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $180,194.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,278 shares of company stock worth $400,332.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

