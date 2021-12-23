Head to Head Comparison: Expro Group (XPRO) versus Its Competitors

Expro Group (NYSE: XPRO) is one of 48 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Expro Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Expro Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $390.36 million -$156.22 million -8.58 Expro Group Competitors $2.27 billion -$444.20 million -5.48

Expro Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Expro Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Expro Group Competitors 447 2088 2656 110 2.46

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 36.15%. Given Expro Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expro Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35% Expro Group Competitors -11.23% -39,755.77% -5.85%

Summary

Expro Group rivals beat Expro Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

