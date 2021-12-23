Head to Head Comparison: Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) & Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Bionano Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bionano Genomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Bionano Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A Bionano Genomics $8.50 million 109.89 -$41.11 million ($0.24) -13.46

Singular Genomics Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bionano Genomics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Singular Genomics Systems and Bionano Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bionano Genomics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 163.77%. Bionano Genomics has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 281.84%. Given Bionano Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than Singular Genomics Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Bionano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A -42.53% -26.83% Bionano Genomics -390.68% -22.45% -20.97%

Summary

Bionano Genomics beats Singular Genomics Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc. is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics. Its products include Saphyr, Bionano Chips, Bionano Prep Kits, and Bionano Data Solutions. The company was founded by Han Cao in January 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

