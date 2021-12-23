Head-To-Head Contrast: Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) versus Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -51,395.01% -63.65% -41.25% Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -111.47% -82.84%

67.1% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beam Therapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $119.38, indicating a potential upside of 39.25%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 393.24%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 292,064.96 -$194.59 million ($6.69) -12.81 Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$15.02 million N/A N/A

Evaxion Biotech A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform. It develops EVX-01, a novel liposomal, peptide-based cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase I/IIa trial for indications, such as metastatic and/or unresectable melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; EVX-02, a novel, DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase I/IIa trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based neoepitope immunotherapy, which is in late pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancers, as well as EVX-B1, a multi-component subunit vaccine, which is in pre-clinical development for the prevention of S. aureus induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing hernia surgery. The company has collaboration agreements with National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK) at Herlev Hospital, Department of Health Technology at Danish Technical University, Center for Genomic Medicine at University Hospital Copenhagen, and the Center for Vaccine Research at SSI for the development and Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its EVX-01 product candidate. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hoersholm, Denmark.

