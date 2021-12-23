Head to Head Contrast: Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

62.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Candel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 92.38 -$91.67 million ($3.61) -3.33 Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Candel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codiak BioSciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Codiak BioSciences and Candel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Codiak BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.90%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -425.30% -169.73% -42.42% Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.