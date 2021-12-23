Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.67

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.67 and last traded at $139.62, with a volume of 515415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.01 and a 200-day moving average of $131.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $4,444,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 118.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

