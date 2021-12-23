HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 112,058 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.98 million, a PE ratio of 113.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.37.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

