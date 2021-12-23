HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 112,058 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.98 million, a PE ratio of 113.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.37.
In related news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
