Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,050 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 9.7% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $32,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 49.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.66. 12,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

