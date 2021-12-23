Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.70 or 0.00236884 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00034810 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00026954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.78 or 0.00519265 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00075443 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

