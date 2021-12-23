Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.65

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.65 and traded as low as $54.67. Heineken shares last traded at $55.34, with a volume of 30,823 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.