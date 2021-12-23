HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 87 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.15). 39,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 323,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.61 million and a PE ratio of -290.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.37.

About HeiQ (LON:HEIQ)

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

